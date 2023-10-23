Bulldog Bulletin: October 23 – 29

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, October 23 through Sunday, October 29.

With Halloween next week, this weekend is packed with fun-filled events across the county!

Monday, October 23:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Historical Society Meeting and Potluck, North Church, 6 p.m.

Newberry & Verch in Concert, Old South Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.



Tuesday, October 24:

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25:

Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner, 5 p.m. in Farmington

New Sharon Planning Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 26:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Open Mic Night, St. Joe’s, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 27:

Jay VFW Halloween Dinner and Dance, Jay VFW Post, 6 p.m.

Farmington Fright Fest, Farmington Fairgrounds, 6:30 – 11 p.m.

United Way Halls of Horror, Wilton, 7 – 10 p.m.



Saturday, October 28:

Hunters Breakfast, Chesterville Town Hall, 5:30 a.m.

Not So Scary Halloween Bash, Western Maine Children’s Play Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Farmington Public Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jay VFW Trunk or Treat, Jay VFW Post, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Farmington Baptist Church Fall Festival, Farmington American Legion Post, 2 – 4 p.m.

Spooky Spaghetti Dinner and Dance, West Farmington Grange, 5 – 7 p.m.

Farmington Fright Fest, Farmington Fairgrounds, 6:30 – 11 p.m.

United Way Halls of Horror, Wilton, 7 – 10 p.m.

Ice Out Band, Vienna Union Hall, 7 – 9 p.m.



Sunday, October 29:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.