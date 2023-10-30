Bulldog Bulletin: October 30 – November 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, October 30 through Sunday, November 5.

Halloween is on Tuesday, so watch for little ghosts and ghouls!

Monday, October 30:

Tuesday, October 31:

Halloween

Trunk a Treat, Chesterville Town Office, 4 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1:

Thursday, November 2:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 4 p.m.



Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 3:

Farmington Public Library Book Sale, 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 4:

RLRS Craft Fair, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

UMF Arts and Crafts Show, UMF Olsen Student Center. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Spruce Mountain Craft Fair, SMHS Gym, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 5:

Jay VFW Trunk or Treat, Jay VFW Post, 1 – 4 p.m.

Women’s and Men’s League Basketball, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, 3 – 7 p.m.

Rangeley Community Chorus Rehearsals, Church of the Good Shepherd, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Chorus is accepting new members.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.