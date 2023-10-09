Bulldog Bulletin: October 9 – 15

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, October 9 through Sunday, October 15.

Monday, October 9 is a state holiday for Indigenous Peoples Day. Schools have a day off for the holiday.

Monday, October 9:

Indigenous Peoples Day

Tuesday, October 10:

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 11:

Gold LEAF Institute Senior College Fall/Winter Term Kick-Off, St. Joseph’s, 3 p.m.

Storytime and Yoga, Wilton Public Library, 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Book signing for Bob Kimber, DDG Bookseller, 6 p.m.

Western Maine Audubon presents: “Rising Seas and Warming Waters: Climate Stresses to Gulf of Maine Marine Species”, Thomas Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 12:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Apple History of Wilton, Wilton Historical Society, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 13:

Farmington Haunted Walk, Front Street, 6 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 14:

David Mallet Band, Vienna Union Hall, 3 p.m.

Wilton Second Saturdays, Downtown Wilton, 3 -7 p.m.

Farmington Haunted Walk, Front Street, 6 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 15:

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.