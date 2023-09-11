Bulldog Bulletin: September 11 – 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, September 11 through Sunday, September 17.

Farmington Fair starts this weekend, on Sunday, September 17.

Monday, September 11:

Kingfield Seniors Monthly Meeting, Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland, 12 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, September 12:

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13:

The Bird’s Eye: Landscape Paintings by Phil Poirier, Farmington Public Library, 5 – 7 p.m.

Owls of Maine and the Maine Owl Pellet Project Talk by Zach Olson, Thomas Auditorium at UMF, 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 14:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Industry Seniors Social, Industry Town Office, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, September 15:

Saturday, September 16:

Wild Mushroom Foraging, Temple, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free Community Lunch, Old South Church in Farmington, 12 p.m.

Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus, Vienna Union Hall, 3 p.m.

Too Much Rouge, Chesterville Union Hall, 3 p.m.

Public Supper, Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 17:

Farmington Fair

