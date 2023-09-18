Bulldog Bulletin: September 18 – 24

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, September 18 through Sunday, September 24.

Farmington Fair is this week, with an early release day for most area schools on Wednesday.

Monday, September 18:

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Vineyard Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 19:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:30 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20:

Early Release for RSU 9, MSAD 58, RSU 73

Thursday, September 21:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Industry Seniors Social, Industry Town Office, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

MSAD 58 Board Meeting, Day Mountain Regional Middle School, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 22:

Saturday, September 23:

Final Day of Farmington Fair

Demolition Derby, Farmington Fairgrounds, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 24:

Jane Dean Walk for Heat, Clearwater Pond in Industry, 12 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.