Bulldog Bulletin: September 25 – October 1

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, September 25 through Sunday, October 1.

With October coming right up, the foliage is starting to turn. The Maine Forest Service tracks foliage coverage throughout September and October to predict the best times to take a road trip. See more information on MaineFoliage.com

Monday, September 25:

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, September 26:

Country Square Quilters Group, Beans Corner Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Weld Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Farmington Select Board, Municipal Building, 6:30 p.m.

RSU 9 Board, Mt. Blue Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27:

Thursday, September 28:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

New Sharon Planning Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Open Mic Night, St. Joe’s, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 29:

Side by Each Concert, Chesterville Meeting House, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 30:

25th Annual Apple Pumpkin Festival, Livermore Falls, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Author Talk: Dale Potter-Clark, Farmington Public Library, 11 a.m.

9th Annual Harvest Festival, Mountain Village Farm B&B in Kingfield, 3 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 1:

Pancakery Cafe, Old South Church, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Maine Mountain Chamber Music, Nordica Auditorium, 3 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.