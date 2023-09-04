Bulldog Bulletin: September 4 – 10

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, September 4 through Sunday, September 10.

Labor Day is Monday, September 4. The first Monday in September, Labor Day was established as a national holiday in the U.S. in 1894 to recognize and celebrate the social and economic contributions and achievements of the American workforce. In Maine and other northern states, Labor Day often marks traditional the end of summer, despite the calendar date in late September. Due to the holiday, several municipal meetings have been rescheduled to Tuesday, September 5.

Monday, September 4:

Labor Day

Tuesday, September 5:

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 3:15 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Wilton Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Kingfield Select Board, Webster Hall, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 6:

Thursday, September 7:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

JUXTAPOSE: the UMF Art Faculty Exhibition Public Reception, UMF Art Gallery, 4 – 7 p.m.

Emery Arts Fall Exhibits Opening Reception, UMF Emery Arts Community Center, 5 – 7 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

Heron Valley in Concert, Old South Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 8:

Saturday, September 9:

1000 Books Before Kindergarten Party, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

9th Annual Western Mountain Photography Show Reception, Lakeside Theater, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Danny Breau Concert, North Church in Farmington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 10:

The Gawler Family in Concert, UMF Amphitheater, 3 p.m.

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.