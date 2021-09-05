Busy bees, groundhogs and more

Busy bee. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A bumblebee in the flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Dragonfly, in profile. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A groundhog found an apple. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Hungry groundhog in my backyard. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Hummingbird, in a rare moment of rest. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A splash of beautiful color! (Photo by Karen Dalot)
An ant in the flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A bald eagle in Gray. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Enjoying the flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Enjoying the sunshine. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
