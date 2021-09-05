Features Busy bees, groundhogs and more by Administrator September 5, 2021 1 min read Busy bee. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A bumblebee in the flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Dragonfly, in profile. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A groundhog found an apple. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Hungry groundhog in my backyard. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Hummingbird, in a rare moment of rest. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A splash of beautiful color! (Photo by Karen Dalot) An ant in the flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A bald eagle in Gray. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Enjoying the flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Enjoying the sunshine. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 1 Comment Karen, thanks for the photos! The insects on the flowers is something we often miss. Well done. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.
