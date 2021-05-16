Busy in the month of May

FeaturesBusy in the month of May by AdministratorMay 16, 20218 mins readNashville warbler in flight in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Ovenbird in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Tree swallow with nest-building material in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Prairie warbler in Augusta. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Northern harrier soaring over the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Virginia rail at the University of Maine, Orono, Cornfield Loop Marsh. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)Sora at the University of Maine, Orono, Cornfield Loop Marsh. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)My guess on this is a Magnolia Tuliptree blossom at the Littlefield Ornamentals Trial Garden, University of Maine, Orono. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)Grey catbird at the Littlefield Ornamentals Trial Garden, University of Maine, Orono. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)Tulip Trio, Littlefield Ornamentals Trial Garden, University of Maine, Orono. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)Dew on Tuliptree Petal, Littlefield Ornamentals Trial Garden, University of Maine, Orono. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)Brown thrasher at the University of Maine at Farmington fields near Narrow Gauge Trail. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)Ruby-throated hummingbird working crabapple blossoms, Narrow Gauge Trail in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)Pileated woodpecker in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)A green heron in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)Robin chicks at one day old. (Photo by Dennis York)A red winged blackbird watches as everything turns green. (Photo by Dennis York)Very effective camouflage for this American bittern in the cattails. (Photo by Dennis York)Red fox kits in Farmington. There were three in the culvert. (Photo by David Pike)Red fox kit in Farmington. (Photo by David Pike)Tulips and daffodils blend in this field off High Street in Wilton. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)Blossoms are in full bloom on these trees along Main Street in Farmington. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)Tulips, daffodils, dandelions, and forget-me-nots, combine for a colorful array. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)Portland Head Light stands out under a dramatic sky. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)A purple finch stops long enough for me to take a picture in Wilton. ( Photo by Jim Knox)Most folks are now seeing the rose-breasted grosbeak in their area. This one in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)The Baltimore oriole is back in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )Orioles sure love oranges. (Photo by Jim Knox )You never know who’s going to pop up in front of you! In Livermore. ( Photo by Jim Knox)A fine day to be a sheep. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A chirping sparrow rests on reeds in Vienna’s Mill Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Year after year daffodils signal spring. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)An eastern king bird on Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Passing through: a female Baltimore oriole. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Mrs. Oriole takes a jelly break. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A feather on Papa Goose acts like a tiny sail, or possibly needs some hair gel. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Up close with goslings on Torsey Pond in Kents Hill. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)When all of your goslings are in a row, all’s right with the world. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A common grackle inches closer to the water’s edge of Vienna’s Mill Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A sharp shinned hawk surveys Parker Pond and its bog. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) (Is it a sharp shinned or a Cooper’s? For the sake of identification: The Cooper’s hawk has a more prominent head that is block-like and dome-shaped, while a sharp-shinned hawk has a smaller, more rounded head. … The tail of a Cooper’s hawk is typically rounded, while a sharp-shinned hawk has tail feathers with a straight or flat edge, according to the Audubon Society.Sep 23, 2019.)A swallow looks out of a nesting box in Vienna. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A swallow checks on nest progress in Vienna. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A robin waits for nest building reinforcements. Eggs should be coming soon. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Little Red eats his leafy greens everyday like a good little squirrel. Unfortunately, he chose a perennial from the garden and cleaned his plate. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Little Chip on the run. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 1 Comment ALL I CAN SAY IS……AMAZING!!!,I WILL ENJOY LOOKING AT THESE OVER AND OVER 🙂 ,THANK YOU ALL!!Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.
