Busy weekend for Rangeley Fire Rescue: Person injured after fall off Angel Falls; moose collision

RANGELELY – Rangeley Fire Rescue responded to several incidents, including a person who fell 40 feet off a water fall.

The string of calls over the weekend began at 6:41 p.m. on Friday, July 22, when Rangeley Fire Rescue responded to a call that a woman in a canoe on Mooselookmeguntic Lake in the north side of Toothaker Island was said to be in distress. Fortunately she was able to get herself from the water onto a dock prior to our arrival.

A few hours later at 9:10 pm Friday evening, Rangeley Fire Rescue and a NorthStar Rangeley base ambulance crew responded to a report of a car vs. moose accident on Route 16 in Adams Township. Although initially reported as accident with injuries, due to no service in the area, the sole occupant thankfully was uninjured.

Then at 11:57 a.m. Saturday, July 23, Rangeley Fire Rescue responded to a reported explosion in the Spring Road area. Crews investigated but the origin of the noise was not found.

At 12:33 p.m. Saturday, while clearing the call near Spring Road, Rangeley Fire Rescue and NorthStar ambulance responded to a report of a person who had fallen off of Angel Falls (Township D). Initial reports were spotty due to poor reception in the area. Once on scene, it was determined a person had fallen approximately 40 feet down the falls. The patient was transported to Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight of Maine after a lengthy carry-out by Rangeley FR, the Maine Warden Service, U.S. Border Patrol and the Roxbury Fire Dept. LifeFlight landed in the gravel parking lot at Angel Falls to transport the patient.

At 3:08 p.m. Saturday while crews were tied up at Angel Falls, Rangeley Fire Rescue was dispatched to the smell of propane at Saddleback Mountain Lodge. Personnel who had stayed in town were available to respond to the scene. Eustis Fire Dept. assisted at the scene. The odor was the result of work on the propane tanks at the facility.

At 8:10 p.m. on Saturday evening, Rangeley Fire Rescue was dispatched to a boat in distress on Mooselookmeguntic Lake. The boater was assisted by another boat already on the lake prior to Rangeley Fire Rescue’s arrival.

Throughout the weekend the department was assisted by several agencies, including the Rangeley Police Department, NorthStar Ambulance, Maine Warden Service, US Border Patrol, Roxbury Fire Department, Mexico Fire Department, Eustis Fire Department, LifeFlight of Maine, Franklin County Communications Center and the Franklin County Sheriffs Department.