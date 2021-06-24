Buy Nothing group creates gift giving economy

FARMINGTON – There are several options in the Mt. Blue area for unloading unwanted or no-longer-used items collecting dust, including posting a for-sale sign, dropping off at a nearby “share-shack” or making a donation to a fundraiser or thrift store.

Parting with items and materials no longer needed happens to be one of many benefits of the Mt. Blue area Buy Nothing project group on Facebook. The Buy Nothing group focuses on three principles for posting that create a “gift economy,” which includes posting a gift, asking for one, whether it’s a want or a need, and showing gratitude, according to group admin Marjorie Cormier.

“I had a bunch of things I wanted to give away, but they were the kinds of things thrift stores don’t take and it’s hard to give things to people when you don’t know if they need them,” Denisa Cundick, group admin and starting member, said.

Both admins listed many benefits to the gift economy group, including keeping things out of landfills by recycling things that might get thrown away, not spending money, and there being “no strings attached.”

“There are so many generous people,” Cormier said. “The pandemic has helped; people want to reach out, and the pandemic made people think about who did have needs. And reaching out and making new friends feels good, too.”

Both admins reflected on the experience of transitioning from an economy of exchange in a broader sense, to an economy of gift-giving within the group, describing it as an adjustment to follow the rules. Cundick explained that the rules are meant to make anyone from any financial situation feel welcome.

“There are people who feel like they don’t have things to give right now, or maybe they don’t know of things to give, and we want people like that to feel like they’re a part of the group and nobody is going to judge them,” Cundick said.

“I’m taking some gently used clothing to a friend for a recovery assistance effort to get professionally appropriate clothing for those in recovery trying to seek employment,” Gwendolyn Doak, a relatively new member, said.

Doak explained that she’s been helping with work on the marijuana ordinance in Wilton, and listening to some of the language surrounding substance use was painful, so she wanted to do something helpful to support recovery resources in the Mt. Blue area.

“It’s important to feel good about how you look and how you feel when you’re looking to make a change,” Doak said.

Doak said the response she received from the post was overwhelming.

“I knew it was a big ask, and I wasn’t sure how it would be received, but there was part of me that wasn’t really surprised; people are so generous and it was very heartwarming,” Doak said.

Doak also described a feeling of privacy and safety in the group, which really made her feel a sense of community. The positive experience of this gift economy has been encouraging for Doak, who described herself as hesitant to start.

The Buy Nothing group admins expressed a need for more groups in the surrounding areas, and welcome anyone from outside the Mt. Blue area interested in starting a group area to reach out for assistance with getting started.

For more information head to the Facebook page.