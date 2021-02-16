Cancelations and closures for Feb. 16

The following changes have been made due to weather conditions on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Jim Ditzler New Sharon Memorial Library will be closed today due to the storm.

The Farmington Public Library will be closed today due to the weather

Wilton Free Public Library will be closed today, Tuesday, February 16.

The Chesterville Town Office will be closed today due to the storm.

Due to sleet and freezing rain the Phillips Town Office is closed today.

The Wilton Town Office will open at noon today.

The Franklin County Government Offices will open at noon.

All state offices will be closed.

Western Maine Community Action offices will be closed today