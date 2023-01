FRANKLIN COUNTY – Due to the weather, there are a number of delays and cancellations in local school districts for Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School will have a two hour delay.

RSU 9 (Mt. Blue) will have a two hour delay.

MSAD 58 (Mt. Abram) will have a two hour delay.

RSU 73 (Spruce Mtn.) will have a two hour delay. There will be no pre-K except for Head Start students.

Stratton School will have a two hour delay.

RSU 74 (Carrabec) will be closed.