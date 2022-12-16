Cancellations and snow days through the weekend

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With a winter storm warning active heading into the weekend, a number of events have been cancelled or postponed. As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicts heavy snow with total accumulations between 8 and 14 inches between Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17. This list will be updated.

Municipal and School Notices:

Due to the predicted weather and a significant number of staff illnesses, MSAD 58 will have no school on Friday.

RSU 73 will have a half day, releasing at 11:30 a.m., with no pre-K or after school activities and no out-of-district transportation for special education.

Stratton School will have an early release at 11:30 a.m.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School will have an early release at 11:30 a.m.

RSU 9 middle and high schools will release at 12:30 and elementary schools will release at 1:30 p.m.

The Phillips Town Office will be closing at noon due to weather conditions.

The Phillips Transfer Station will be closed Saturday, Dec. 17, due to forecasted heavy snowfall.

New Vineyard Town Office requests that due to the predicted forecast, visitors call before visiting the office on Friday.

The Farmington Public Library will close early at 3 p.m. Friday.

Events:

The Rangeley Community Chorus annual performance has been rescheduled from Dec. 16 to Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m.

The Polar Express Holiday Night at the Jay Niles Library, originally scheduled for Dec. 16, is being postponed due to the weather forecast. It is now scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

Owls & Books at Twice Sold Tales, originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 has announced that their Christmas party on Saturday, December 17, will be cancelled.

First Congregational Church of Wilton announced that due to the winter storm over Friday and Saturday, the Wilton Winter Farmers Market and the First Congregational Church Mouse Thrift Shop will be closed.