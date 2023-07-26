Cape Cod Hill School welcomes Carol Kiesman as principal

NEW SHARON – Carol Kiesman, the new principal of Cape Cod Hill School, has started in her new role this summer. Kiesman was hired by Regional School Unit 9 in May.

Kiesman grew up in Aroostook County, where she also completed her undergraduate program at the University of Presque Isle. She later went to graduate school at the University of Southern Maine. She recently completed her Educational Specialist Degree at the University of Maine.

The majority of Kiesman’s professional experience has been working in RSU 22, in the Hampden region. A few years ago, she relocated for her husband’s job and found herself in the Farmington area.

She has worked for 20 years as a classroom teacher, as well as a Gifted and Talented teacher and Director of Gifted and Talented programming. She has experience in administration, having been both a principal and assistant principal in the past. Most recently, she worked as a curriculum director.

Kiesman enjoyed the job, but found something was missing. While writing a grant to expand a pre-kindergarten program, she spent time in classrooms and realized that she missed being with kids daily. Acting as principal at CCHS will allow Kiesman to return to her roots and spend time with students.

“As long as it involves doing something with kids, that’s definitely where my passion is,” she said.

Before the school year ended, Kiesman was able to visit classrooms, lead a staff meeting, and interact with the PTA in order to start to get to know the community. This summer, she has begun to get acquainted with the staff of CCHS and prepare for the fall. She shared her excitement to get to know the students when the school year starts.