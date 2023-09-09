Care & Share Food Closet reports ‘astronomical’ growth in services provided

FARMINGTON – The Care & Share Food Closet is located at 508 Fairbanks Road in Farmington. They are open six days a week: Monday thru Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Any client/household is allowed to come once a month for a monthly box of staple foods and once a week for perishable products such as fresh vegetables and fruits.

Each year, the food closet has grown in service and outreach but this year has been astronomical. Care & Share is serving twice as many families as any year in the past. The amount of food they have had to purchase from Good Shepherd has doubled this year to meet the needs of the local communities. For example, they now order 10,000 pounds of fresh produce a month! By the end of June this year, they had already served 11679 individuals at the main site (that number does not include those served at the satellite site, the St. Joseph’s Nutrition Center) from 36 different towns. Although the bulk of clients are from the Farmington area, Care & Share does allow anyone to come if they are hungry and who is unable to be served at their local food closet. (Sometimes this is due to transportation or hours open at their local food closet, or lack of any other service closer to them.)

Please check out the website at www.careandsharefoodcloset.org for more information or the Facebook page. Care & Share has not been very active in media reports being so busy serving but will have many updates and reports for the public in the coming months. They welcome your comments and messages and visits or tours of the food closet to all organizations and donors.

Any donations can be done on the website or mailed to Care & Share Food Closet, Inc., P. O. Box 38, West Farmington, ME 04992. The public is invited to attend the Martin Woods Farm’s 5th Annual Fun Family Farm Day on September 23 from noon to 5 p.m. It is a great way to donate to Care & Share and have excellent food and lots of fun for the whole family! Any questions about Care & Share Food Closet can be directed to Executive Director Leiza Hiltz Scerbo at 207-778-2331 or 207-860-0139.