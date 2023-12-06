Caroling, visits with Santa, and more holiday events in Wilton, December 9

WILTON – On Saturday, December 9, the town of Wilton, Maine will be hosting a number of Christmas-themed events for anyone to take part in.

From 4 to 5 p.m., Wilton Ecumenical Community Outreach will be hosting and leading Christmas caroling in downtown Wilton. Anyone interested in spreading Christmas cheer around town should meet at the Wilton Monument at 3:45 p.m. to gather in a group and receive song books.

At 5:30 p.m., Santa will be arriving at the town tree in a fire truck. He’ll be there to light the tree and greet townspeople. Afterwards, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., families can come to Academy Hill School’s gymnasium to sit with Santa and take pictures (be sure to bring your own camera). Children will also get the chance to choose a gift to receive from Santa.

At the same event, there will be activities such as writing letters to Santa, making ornaments, making bags of reindeer food, and decorating cookies. On top of this, there will be a gingerbread house building contest to be judged by the public. Entries will be accepted at Academy Hill School between 4 and 5 p.m. There will also be free popcorn and hot chocolate.

Thank you to Wilton’s event coordinator Renee Woodard for providing all photos used in this article.