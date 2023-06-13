Carrabassett board reviews timber harvest plan

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The select board reviewed plans for timber harvesting over the next two years during the board meeting Monday night. Bill Halsam and Matt Jacobs with American Forest Management, Inc. presented the management plan for the public lot located off Route 27. The plan calls for a two to three year harvest operation on approximately 212 acres. Over the last two years an access road was built to the site, and harvest is expected to begin this summer.

Carrabassett Valley has a unique timber harvest plan for the public lot. Because so much of the lot is used for outdoor winter recreation, the harvest window is from July until as late as November, when the terrain is dry enough that the harvest operation won’t cause significant damage and before there is snow accumulation.

Halsam said that the main focus of the management plan is sustainability and maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the property. The management plan is based on two intensive studies of the property over the last ten years and the timber harvest is expected to average the same volume of timber that is grown on the lot annually.

Bob Carlton spoke to the board with regards to a potential U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Refuge in the High Peaks region. This proposal has been discussed in a Franklin County Commissioners meeting, and two listening sessions held by the USFWS. Carlton, who serves as County Commissioner for District Three and as the forester for Sugarloaf, is opposed to the proposal, and is in the process of organizing a stakeholder meeting to discuss it further.

A request was made later in the meeting for the select board to hold a public meeting with USFWS’s Paul Casey to hear more about the proposal and get answers to questions that have been asked. The board did not take a position on the proposal, but expressed interest in organizing a public meeting open to Carrabassett Valley residents and other neighboring communities.

In addition, the board approved an expense of up to one-third of the cost of repairs to the Caribou Pond Road, to be split with Weyerhaeuser and the State of Maine. The total expense is estimated to be $3,600. The road was damaged in the recent flood and can be accessed only with a pickup truck and a good driver; the town has received a number of requests about the condition of the road, and the fire department has some concerns for accessibility for rescue operations off the Appalachian Trail.

The board approved $500 for the Stratton-Eustis Food Pantry. The request was received out of the usual funding cycle but the board wanted to contribute to the services provided to the area, and would consider additional funding in next year’s budget process.

Finally, the board accepted a contract with the Musson Group to work with the Comprehensive Plan Committee on redoing the comprehensive plan.