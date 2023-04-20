Carrabassett Coffee celebrates Earth Day with renewable energy partners

KINGFIELD – In recognition of Earth Day, staff from the USDA toured Carrabassett Coffee Company in Kingfield and held a roundtable discussion with local business owners and municipal officials.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Rhiannon Hampson and Community Outreach Coordinator Morgan Notham met with local business owners, town officials, and local employees at Carrabassett Coffee Company in Kingfield on Thursday, April 20. Kingfield Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett, Guy Marshall with Revision Energy, John Beaupre of Carrabassett Valley, and Caitlin Ringle and Bob Luce with Carrabassett Coffee attended the meeting.

Carrabassett Coffee takes pride in a rapid turn-around of product, resulting in a fresh supply of coffee for the end consumers. Carrabassett Coffee offers mail order service, retail product in local stores, and supplies coffee for hospitality businesses and restaurants across the state of Maine. In addition, there are two Java Joe’s coffee shops associated with Carrabassett Coffee; a seasonal shop at Sugarloaf and another shop in downtown Farmington. Local businesses such as the Orange Cat Cafe and the Kingfield Woodsman offer Carrabassett Coffee for customers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the business clients stopped orders because of shutdowns across the state. Luce reported that the number of mail orders dramatically increased, and the retail side increased as well. Now, the business clients such as hotels and inns are back in operation and ordering coffee, and the mail orders and retail supply continue to steadily increase.

Carrabassett Coffee offers an expansive range of coffees from flavored blends and decaffeinated coffees to dark roasts and espresso blends, along with certified organic varieties. Carrabassett Coffee maintains separate processing operations for the different varieties with equipment designated for flavored coffee, regular coffee, and organic coffee to ensure consistency in the products.

This was the second Earth Day event in the USDA ‘road trip.’ On Wednesday, Director Hampson toured the Stanley Subaru facility in Trenton, Maine, along with representatives from Governor Mills’ office and the offices of Senators Susan Collins and Angus King. On Thursday, a more laid-back visit took place in Kingfield. Here Director Hampson met with Luce, the owner of Carrabassett Coffee, as well as local town and county staff, to discuss small business development in the area, expansion of the REAP program, and celebrate Carrabassett Coffee’s commitment to renewable energy investment.

Working with the USDA through the REAP program, Carrabassett Coffee installed a solar panel array on the roof of the facility, located on Route 27 in Kingfield. The low-profile installation is designed to supply enough electricity to operate the facility. The solar array went fully online in late 2022.

In a recent Kingfield select board meeting, members of the board chatted about options for renewable energy for the municipality. While the REAP grants are designed for rural small businesses, USDA Rural Development has various options for municipalities and non-profits.

In addition, the Western Mountains Regional Workforce Housing Coalition may be able to work with the USDA Rural Development as the group works to find solutions to the housing crisis in Northern Franklin County.

Hampson noted that these types of meetings are valuable for making connections between the municipalities, community organizations, and USDA Rural Development. These conversations are beyond the fact sheets and the documents available online, but making these connections power progress in the communities.

“The diversity of rural Maine is on display with these awards,” Hampson said with regards to the visits. “From nurseries to coffee roasters, and car dealerships to oyster farms, the Biden-Harris Administration continues to deliver on its commitment to helping small, rural businesses become climate solution partners. ‘Together we prosper’ is more than a tagline, it is a fundamental belief that when we help one another to succeed we all benefit. USDA Rural Development is on the ground supporting that work.”

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA Rural Development remains committed to partnering with rural and Tribal people to build brighter futures in rural America. USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems. It also supports energy efficiency improvements. Projects financed under this program can help reduce the amount of greenhouse gas pollution that affects our climate. These investments are examples of USDA’s commitment to financing rural infrastructure that embraces renewable energy and supports America’s path to energy independence.