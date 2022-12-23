Carrabassett discusses inflation and merit based increases

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Eight full-time employees for the Town of Carrabassett Valley are expected to receive a $3,000 inflationary wage increase for 2023, following the selectboard meeting Thursday night.

In the past, the selectboard has recommended a flat-rate dollar amount wage increase one year and a percentage wage increase the following year. This alternating system allows the wage increases to be somewhat more balanced.

Town Manager Dave Cota suggested that the board give a $3,000 increase, in keeping with the alternating system of increases. Cota will receive the lowest percentage increase, at 3.2%, with other employees receiving as high as 7.5% based on their wage for 2022.

The board unanimously approved a motion for a $3,000 increase for full-time employees and a 5% increase for part-time employees with some flexibility for certain department requests.

In addition, after an executive session to discuss two possible merit pay increases, the board unanimously approved a merit pay increase of one dollar per hour for the town treasurer position. This increase is in addition to the previous wage increase.

The board discussed a request from the greens committee to use golf course reserve funds for a series of capital improvements on the golf course. A total of $110,000 will be drawn from reserve for repairs on the second, sixth, thirteenth, and fourteenth greens, and an upgrade to the radio system that supports irrigation across the course. In addition, the board discussed a possible increase in the town funding for the reserve account; rather than the $10,000 invested annually, which is matched by Sugarloaf, the greens committee proposed an increase to $20,000 with an additional $25,000 to go directly to a paving project. This $45,000 would be matched by Sugarloaf and would result in $40,000 going to the reserve account and $50,000 for the paving project on the course.

Sugarloaf spent $50,000 in paving last year, Karl Strand said, and they would like to continue the project with collaborative funding.

The seventh green will need considerably more work and a conceptual plan is being discussed to include that project with a proposal for a new three-par course. More information on the new course is expected in the next few months.

The selectboard made a recommendation for the $45,000 appropriation for the golf course reserve and projects. This will then go to the budget committee before being presented at the town meeting.

Board member John Beaupre, who serves as the chair of the regional workforce housing committee, announced that the committee has signed a purchase and sale agreement on the Jordan lot in Kingfield. The seven-acre lot is located near Dollar General and is where the road construction equipment was stored through the Route 27 project in Kingfield. The property is located on the shuttle route and close to the town. The committee is working with the Kingfield Planning Board on the project.

Currently the Town of Carrabassett is acting as the fiscal agent for the housing committee while they work on securing non-profit status. The committee encompasses the Route 27 corridor from Kingfield to Eustis.