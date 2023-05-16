Carrabassett discusses repairs to Narrow Gauge Pathway after flooding

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Workforce Housing Coalition will host a public informational meeting at the end of May for residents and stakeholders to learn more about the coalition, the needs and goals for the community, and to ask questions and voice concerns. The informational meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library.

Over the last several months the coalition has been working in the communities along the Route 27 Corridor to address the need for affordable housing for the workforce in the area, including employees at large businesses like Sugarloaf and Stratton Lumber, local restaurants, and other small businesses. The coalition will be holding additional public informational meetings in Eustis and Kingfield in the next few weeks.

During the Carrabassett Valley Select Board meeting on Monday, May 25, the board discussed the damage done in the recent flooding event on May 1. The Town Lot Road and the Narrow Gauge Pathway sustained some significant damage in the flood with the repair costs estimated at $114,500. This sum includes replacing existing culverts with concrete arch culverts that will hold up better against the elements in the future.

The Narrow Gauge Pathway had damage to ten different locations on the pathway. The trail is currently open for use, but posted with caution signs due to the existing damage. The repairs were put out to bid on a cost-per-yard basis with some rough estimates for the amount of materials necessary to repair. Three types of materials are necessary to complete the repairs.

Based on the estimated yard of materials, Birch Royall came in with the low bid of $12,749. Jordan Excavation submitted a bid of $19,808.

Royall would not be able to start the project until June 5, while Jordan Excavation could start as early as May 22. As the trail is currently open, the select board voted to award the low bid to Royall.

The trail will be closed during the repair process.

Because the bid was based on cost-per-yard and the actual yardage required for the project may change, the total cost for the project may change as well.

The select board is expected to meet briefly on Monday, May 22 to sign a warrant for a special town meeting to vote on the school budget for the upcoming year. The school committee has requested that the special town meeting be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.