Carrabassett Summer Festival includes fly-in at Sugarloaf Regional Airport, August 5

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Carrabassett Summer Festival returns to the Valley this weekend with loads of fun and games for the family. On Saturday, August 5, the 17th Annual Summer Festival will be held at the Sugarloaf Regional Airport located on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley. Parking is available on Old Huse Mill Road just past the airport.

Summerfest starts with a fly-in at the airport and tours with the EAA Young Eagles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Horse-drawn wagon rides start around midday.

There will be two live bands playing music throughout the festival, along with an artisan show with twenty local artists and crafters. Snacks and food trucks will be available throughout the day. Other activities include face painting and a fairy house village.

This is the last year that the Summer Festival will be held in August, organizer Karen Campbell said. Next year the event will be scheduled for the last weekend in July to avoid potential conflicts with the Wilton Blueberry Festival and the Stratton Family Fun Days.

Carrabassett Summer Festival is a fundraising event and proceeds benefit the Ayotte Scholarship Fund.