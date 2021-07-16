Carrabassett Summer Festival to return in August

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The 15th annual Carrabassett Summer Festival will return on August 7 with a full lineup of events and activities for the day.

The festival was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Live music is planned from noon to 6 p.m. with The Daydreamer Trio opening, and featuring The Outer Space Band.

Local artisans and crafters will be present from noon to 6 p.m. to offer demonstrations and products. Food and drinks will be available on site.

A short walk away, the Sugarloaf Regional Airport will host the Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles fly-in. This program allows kids ages 8 to 17 an opportunity to take their first flight in an airplane for free. As of June 2021, more than two million Young Eagles have taken flight through the program since 1992.

The Young Eagles Program will host a pancake breakfast at the Sugarbowl Restaurant from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and there will be a formation takeoff at noon.

Other kid-friendly activities include horse drawn wagon rides around midday, face painting, and a fairy house village.

Admission is free, and donations are accepted. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ayotte Scholarship Fund.

The festival will be hosted at KC’s Creativity Center on Old Huse Mill Road near the Sugarloaf Regional Airport.

For more information, call 207-235-3000 or visit KCsCreativityCenter.com

For more details about the Young Eagles program contact Tom Wallace at 207-350-1415.