Carrabassett Valley approves $2.9 million budget

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Only one warrant article generated discussion during the Carrabassett Valley Annual Town Meeting on Wednesday, March 8.

At 8 a.m. when the polls opened, Robert Briggs was elected as the moderator of the meeting. Municipal officers were elected with no contest; Jay Reynolds will serve another three-year term on the select board. On the sanitary district, Briggs was elected for three years, and James Beniot and Brian Demshar for two years each. Deirdre Frey and Meredith Swallow both took three year terms on the school committee.

The meeting reconvened at 7 p.m. to continue with the remainder of the warrant.

After a brief opening statement from Select Board Chair Bob Luce, Briggs reviewed procedures for the town meeting to address concerns from the previous year. Briggs said that if a motion was made to move the question without allowing for any discussion of the question, he would rule the question out of order.

Articles 3 through 6 were general housekeeping articles: setting the date taxes will be due; the interest rate for unpaid taxes; allowing prepayment of taxes; allowing the select board to dispose of tax-acquired property; and allowing the select board to expend no more than 25% of the 2023 budget in the first quarter of 2024 before the 2024 Annual Town Meeting.

Per articles 7 through 27, the overall municipal budget was approved as written for a total of $2,945,408 with $589,800 in anticipated revenues for an expected net budget of $2,355,608.

Article 28, to see if the town would vote to authorize the select board to contract with Snowfields Productions/WSKI-TV to spend up to 30% of the town revenues received from cable TV franchise fees on a Town of Carrabassett Valley marketing and promotional program.

A motion was made from the floor to amend the article to require that the town use the funds to have WSKI-TV record and broadcast meetings from the select board, planning board, appeals board, town meetings, and public hearings. The rationale given was that this would increase transparency and access to the town’s meetings for residents who are interested but unable to attend meetings.

Discussion on this amendment carried on for over twenty minutes. Several town officials and board members spoke with a general agreement that the town could pursue options to host meeting recordings online. Currently, the town hosts and records the select board and planning board meetings on Zoom; the official meeting record is the minutes of the meeting, which are available online once approved.

The recorded meetings are not currently hosted publicly online, although they can be requested from the town office. An argument was made that this is not truly accessible to the public.

Per state statute, public meetings must have a record of the meeting that outlines the date, time, and place of the meeting; the members of the board or committee holding the meeting and whether they were present or absent; and all motions and votes. This record must ‘be available for public inspection.’ State law also states that an audio or video recording of a meeting satisfies this requirement for public record.

After discussion the motion was made to move the question. This motion passed with the required two-thirds vote and the amendment was then voted on. The amendment failed and the original motion passed.

The remaining two warrant articles passed without discussion, to allow the select board to apply for, accept, and expend grant funding from federal, state, and other sources; and to appropriate funds from the Overlay account for abatements and overdrafts.

The meeting adjourned shortly before 8 p.m.