Carrabassett Valley board discusses snowmaking, trails, workforce housing

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The select board heard an update on the Workforce Housing Coalition – Western Maine Mountains during the meeting on Monday, Nov. 28.

The coalition consists of representatives from Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley, Wyman Township, Coplin Plantation, and Stratton-Eustis.

Selectman John Beaupre is a member of the coalition, which is working to find solutions to the regional workforce housing crisis. Beaupre shared with the select board that the coalition is in the process of obtaining 501(c)3 non-profit status, which would allow donations to be tax-deductible. This process is expected to take four to six months and, until it is complete, the coalition requested that the Town of Carrabassett Valley be named the fiscal agent for the coalition. This will allow the coalition to begin fundraising efforts in a timely manner.

Beaupre said that they are hoping to get ‘shovels in the ground’ on at least one development project in the spring.

The coalition was recently approved for $308,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county; one of the line items in the request was staffing, and the coalition has hired Mark Green as their executive director. Green served as the interim town manager in Carrabassett Valley for several months while Dave Cota, the town manager, was away on a hiking trip on the west coast.

A long-time member of the community passed away recently and left a gap, not only in the social and community aspects of the town, but in the town government operations as well. There are a number of vacant seats on various town committees now and the select board agreed to post the vacancies and request applications from interested parties. A decision is expected in their next meeting on December 12.

The open seats include the Anti-Gravity Center Operations Committee; Sanitary District Trustees; Zoning Board of Appeals; Planning Board; Budget Committee; Recreation Committee; and Greens Committee. Some of the seats are a partial term until March 2023.

The select board reviewed and adopted a procurement policy. The town has been very ‘hands-on’ with finances, with invoices reviewed by department heads as well as the town treasurer and town manager before the select board receives the expenditure warrants for approval, but the Federal Aviation Authority recently notified the town that a formal policy will be required before future airport grant projects can be approved. A couple years ago the town began creating a formal policy, considering it to be best practice, but other issues arose that required more attention. The draft policy was reviewed, revised, and shared with department heads for their comments, then the select board approved it during Monday’s meeting.

Essentially, purchases are on a step level; purchases up to $2,000 may be made without approval of the town manager’s office. From $2,000 to $3,500, approval will be required from the town manager’s office. Purchases over $3,500 will go through a bid process. Town Manager Dave Coat noted that there are exceptions in the policy for emergencies, ‘necessary and customary’ purchases for the operation of the town, such as the town office billing software, TRIO, which is an annual subscription. There are also exemptions for hourly contracted work and for services which can only be provided by one company or organization.

The board accepted a bid to remove a stretch of trees along Route 27 at both the north and south ends of Campbell Field Road and at the Narrow Gauge Trail crossing. There have been a number of complaints of poor visibility in this area and clearing out some of the trees and vegetation is the first part of addressing this issue. The trees are all on town-owned land.

There was one bid on the project, from Foster Robinson for the total of $4,100. It was noted that the project could begin the week of December 5.

Finally, the board approved a hydrology study at the Outdoor Center to investigate whether the pond located at the center would be tolerate water draw for snowmaking. Sugarloaf and the town are investigating the possibility of snowmaking at the Outdoor Center which would bolster the nordic skiing in the community. Sugarloaf has agreed to pay fifty percent of the cost of the study, which was quoted at $5,000 to $10,000. Meddie Perry of Vermont, who has worked with Sugarloaf in the past on hydrology studies, will perform the study.

The proposal under consideration is for 2.5 kilometers of trail snowmaking. This is estimated to be around $1.6 million and includes three-phase power up to the Outdoor Center. At this point, Sugarloaf is expected to contribute about $325,000 in equipment and installation services. The town would look at grant funding for some of the remaining balance.

Before the town can apply for any grants, however, this hydrology study needs to be performed to see whether the project is even possible.

The board set their next meeting for December 12 at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library. In addition to the usual board business the town is expected to seal the Time Capsule, which has been part of the town’s 50th anniversary celebrations.