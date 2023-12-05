Carrabassett Valley board reviews request to explore possibility of land purchase

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – A second homeowner in Carrabassett Valley addressed the select board during the regular meeting Monday night to propose that the town approach the Penobscot Indian Nation regarding land in the valley.

Michael Wing, a long-time second homeowner in Carrabassett Valley, recently read in the Portland Press Herald about a project that the Trust for Public Land is involved with, which would return 31,000 acres of ancestral land on the east branch of the Penobscot River to the Penobscot Nation. Trust for Public Lands is working to raise $32 million to complete the purchase of the land, which would then be gifted to the Nation.

Wing suggested that the Town of Carrabassett Valley approach the Penobscot Nation to ask if the Nation would be interested in selling the 24,000 acres of land in Carrabassett Valley to help with that purchase or with purchasing additional land on the Penobscot River.

Recent pieces of legislation, which would grant sovereignty to the tribal nations, have raised concerns in some municipalities which have tribal lands within the municipality, including Carrabassett Valley. The most recent piece of legislation was vetoed by Governor Janet Mills.

Wing said that if the state granted sovereignty to the tribes, the result would essentially be two towns. “One in which you have oversight, and one in which you do not.”

Wing suggested that lands along the Penobscot River may be of more value to the Nation than the lands in Carrabassett Valley. He also said that the Nation would need to be a willing seller for such a proposal to work.

Selectperson Lloyd Cuttler said that the board wants to be very respectful of the Nation, but thought Wing’s proposal had some potential.

“We appreciate people thinking outside the box,” he said.

Cuttler added that under the Maine Land Claims Act in 1980, tribal lands within an organized municipality or town would require a vote of that town’s residents to put the lands into federal trust. When he served on the planning board, that board and the Nation worked on a proposal to put the land into federal trust while addressing some of the concerns the town had; Cuttler said that process was never completed.

Town Manager Dave Cota said that he would like to approach it respectfully, but the board could consider sending a letter to the tribal council and to the chief to suggest that the town might be interested in the proposal. Later in the discussion, Cota said that some of the concerns about the land being placed in federal trust include municipal services provided along with possible impacts to abutting property owners, and about property taxes, although he said that is a lesser concern. Cota said that the town’s right to vote on the process is important and that he does not know how the town would vote if a proposal was brought to the table to place the land into federal trust.

“This is a very sensitive topic,” Selectperson Karen Campbell said. “This isn’t a muscle subject. This is a sensitive topic, that we really respect them, respect their land, and would love to have a conversation.”

“It’s their land,” Campbell reiterated.

The board decided to have Cota draft a letter for the board to review at their next meeting before taking any further action.

The Trust for Public Land has a page on their website about the project, Wáhsehtəkʷ.

TPL says on their website that the land on the Penobscot, located in the heart of the Penobscot Nation’s territory, carries ‘profound importance’ for the nation.

“It is referred to as Wáhsehtəkʷ, signifying the East Branch of the Penobscot River. The Penobscot people, being a riverine tribe, rely heavily on the river, which they consider a valued member of their tribal community,” TPL writes.

“When this 31,367-acre parcel of land in the Katahdin region became available for sale, TPL acted quickly to step in as a temporary owner. Our goal? To reconnect Wáhsehtəkʷ (pronounced “WAH-seh-teg”) with the Penobscot Nation, while creating much needed southern access to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

“In the months and years to come, TPL will work in close partnership with the National Parks Service, the Penobscot Nation, and the regional community to return nearly 30,000 acres of land lost to the Penobscot Nation in the nineteenth century. The move is the largest collaborative land returns between a U.S. based nonprofit and a tribal nation in recent history.

“Adjacent to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, some of these acres are also a critical puzzle piece in providing much needed southern public access to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument from the towns of East Millinocket and Millinocket. As a result, the effort also aspires to transfer key roadways to the National Park Service, creating southern access that will benefit the surrounding communities and enhance the outdoor recreation economy in the region.

“Together in partnership, TPL and the Penobscot Nation have launched an effort to raise $32 million to protect Wáhsehtəkʷ . By doing so, the cultural significance and natural resources it provides will be protected forever.”

Trust for Public Land has been involved in a variety of projects in Franklin County, including the Shiloh Pond project in Kingfield; the Crocker Mountain Conservation Project in Carrabassett Valley and neighboring townships; Quill Hill and Perham Stream; Tumbledown Mountain and Mount Blue; Orbeton Stream; and the Appalachian Trail.

Editor’s Note: the Portland Press Herald article referenced during the meeting has been linked in this article.