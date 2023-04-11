Carrabassett Valley conditionally approves book deal with Down East Books

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – A manuscript outlining the history of Carrabassett Valley has been picked up by Down East Books, pending a legal review of the publishing contract by the town’s attorney.

The town’s history committee, chaired by Jean Luce, hired Virginia Wright to work with them on writing the manuscript. Tentatively titled “A Town Built by Ski Bums”, the manuscript outlines the history of Sugarloaf Mountain and the Town of Carrabassett Valley.

As the history committee is a subset of the town, the town will retain the copyright of the book, and receive publishing proceeds. These proceeds will be set aside for future projects, possibly for the use of the history committee.

The town has hired an attorney specializing in publishing contracts to review the agreement between the town and Down East Books. The attorney reported that Down East Books is a reputable publishing house and there are anticipated issues with the publishing contract. The select board unanimously approved the agreement, conditional on the legal review, and authorized Town Manager Dave Cota to sign the contract.

Jean Luce reported that finding a publisher for the manuscript was the big hurdle the committee had to get over. With Down East Books interested in the book, the committee still has some work to do to finalize the photos and maps that will be included in the book, but she is optimistic that they will meet the deadlines.

The select board thanked Jean and the committee for their work on the project.

A detailed timeline of the town’s history may be found on the Town of Carrabassett Valley website.

Other business addressed during the select board meeting on Monday, April 10, included the appointment of Code Enforcement Officer Chris Parks to the AVCOG General Assembly. Parks works with AVCOG (Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments) on the town’s behalf and makes use of many resources provided by AVCOG and the board agreed Parks was a logical choice for that seat.

The board reviewed bids for a parking area on the Stoney Brook Trail. This project is on State of Maine land in Wyman Township, but the project is being managed by the Mountain Bike Club in Carrabassett Valley. As the club is not a legal entity when it comes to financial matters, the board has agreed for the town to serve as the fiscal agent. The club is still raising funds for the project and intends to approach the county for TIF dollars towards the development of a 15-20 vehicle parking lot just off Route 27.

The town awarded the bid for parking lot construction to Fenwick, on the club’s recommendation. This award is contingent on the club securing the necessary funding.

Trail Supervisor Josh Tauses said that they hope to have the parking lot open by July 4.

Last year the board allowed the use of Class 1 E Mountain Bikes on the Outdoor Center trails on a trial basis, and the board approved the continued use of this class of e-bikes. E-bikes are not allowed on the Narrow Gauge Pathway.

Finally, the board reviewed the list of working projects that are currently in progress or under discussion in the town. This includes items such as the bus wash on the mountain, improvements at the Outdoor Center, forestry operations on the public lot, and a crack resealing project at the Sugarloaf Regional Airport. Each year following the Annual Town Meeting the board reviews the work plan for the upcoming year. Cota described it as a way to keep everyone on the same page.