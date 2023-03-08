Carrabassett Valley continues discussion on affordable housing on the public lot

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – A proposal to change the deed covenants on the town’s Public Lot continues to be the subject of discussion in Carrabassett Valley.

During the March 6 select board meeting, resident Beth Strout addressed the board. Having reviewed the deed covenants and the current restrictions, she asked why the board felt that the public lot would be a good use of the land and why it would be acceptable for the town to consider.

In a previous meeting the select board voted, four to one, to move forward with the process of asking the legislature to change the deed covenants on the public lot that houses the Outdoor Center. The proposed change would allow the town to consider development of multi-unit workforce housing on eight acres of the public lot.

Strout observed that the deed requires that the property must remain open to the public at large and that it be maintained in a natural and undeveloped condition, and that residential development is on the list of expressly prohibited uses. As such, she wanted to know the rationale for moving forward with a proposed change.

Vice Chair of the Select Board, John Beaupre, is also the chair of the Workforce Housing Coalition, which encompasses the Route 27 corridor from Kingfield to Eustis and includes the communities of Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley, Wyman Township, Coplin Plantation, and Stratton-Eustis. Beaupre elected to turn over the reins over to other members of the Coalition.

Workforce Housing Coalition Executive Director Mark Green said that the coalition has been searching for properties in the Route 27 corridor that would be suitable sites for multi-unit housing developments. Currently the coalition has a purchase and sale agreement on a seven acre property in Kingfield, but that is only a start for the project. Green said that the coalition has been researching options for properties in Carrabassett Valley, but the town has limited property inventory. There is another piece of property the coalition has been looking into, but they have been unable to come to any type of arrangement with the owner at this time. As such the coalition asked the select board to consider eight acres on the public lot, accessible by the Outdoor Center Road.

Because the public lot is under a deed covenant from the State of Maine, any type of development would require a legislative action to change the deed covenants. This has been done three times in the past; in 2015 to allow the creation of the Adaptive Outdoor Education Center, in 2019 to remove a restriction on camping, and in 2021 to allow commercial camping on 25 acres of the public lot that already allow commercial development.

Town Manager Dave Cota said that the board agreed to move forward with the process of asking for legislative action to see if the change would be allowed. If the legislature approved the changes and if the coalition continued pursuing the development, there would still be a lengthy process with the town’s planning board, code enforcement, and voter input before a development could be started.

Strout said she felt that the town has not been transparent with the process. She requested a public hearing to see how the town felt about the proposal before continuing further with the legislative process.

Select board member Lloyd Cuttler acknowledged that the town could probably have done a better job with spreading the word and probably could have gone about it in a different order, but ultimately the voters would still make the final decision.

“There’s no reasonable explanation for this,” Deb Bowker said. She understood that workforce housing is an issue as she has local employees lodging in her home, but she felt that the board needed to rethink the proposal to use the public lot for a housing development. The recreational land in Carrabassett Valley is the town’s biggest business, Bowker said. She added that the town should look at Air B&B and short term rentals rather than building on the public lot.

The discussion continued, with multiple residents and select board member Karen Campbell agreeing that there is a need for workforce housing but questioning the public lot proposal, and the procedure followed to date.

Beaupre closed the discussion by stating that the coalition is scheduled to meet March 15, and if the public lot proposal is still on their list of potential options at that point in time, the coalition would then move forwards with a public hearing as quickly as possible.

In other business the select board reviewed town meeting policies. At the 2022 annual town meeting, the meeting took 18 minutes to cover 26 warrant articles. This was a concern for many residents who felt they did not have time to ask questions or gather information on the issues they were voting on.

Cota presented the board with the guidelines on two separate motions for warrant articles. The first, a motion to move the question, requires a two-thirds majority vote to pass the motion, which would then end all discussion and put the question to a vote. At the 2022 town meeting this motion was made a number of times and voters didn’t understand what the motion was for, so the meeting passed very quickly and caused some alarm among the voters.

The other motion, to waive the reading of the article, would typically be used for an article with a lot of numbers, such as an article covering the town’s balance forward accounts. This requires a majority vote and only waives the reading, still allowing for discussion of the article.

The board recommended that the town meeting moderator explain these two motions and the procedures for each so that voters are informed before they begin voting.

The Carrabassett Valley Annual Town Meeting is set for Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Outdoor Center.