Carrabassett Valley dedicates town report to Begins

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The select board addressed a short agenda during their meeting Monday night. The board reviewed an updated town manager job description drafted by outgoing Town Manager Dave Cota, which serves as a starting point; the board is working with a consultant in the search for a new town manager, and the job description may change based on conversations throughout this process. Included in the job description are details on continued relationships within the community, including the somewhat unique connections between the town and Sugarloaf Mountain. Cota noted that these relationships make up a considerable part of the job he has been doing.

The board also approved an application from the Blue Knights to use the airport runaway for a motorcycle event on July 16. The organization, which is largely geared towards law enforcement officers who ride motorcycles, intends to hold a motorcycle competition on that date.

In informational items the board discussed an upcoming public workshop with the Comprehensive Planning Committee on ‘Vision and Future Land Use’. This will take place on Wednesday, March 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Outdoor Center. Carrabassett Valley residents and taxpayers are encouraged to attend.

The annual town meeting will follow the workshop, with the meeting to open at 6 p.m.

As a reminder, municipal officers will be elected during the semi-open Presidential primary on Tuesday, March 5. At this time the annual town meeting will formally open for the election of a moderator and officers, then the meeting will reconvene on March 13 to address the rest of the town meeting warrant. There are two seats on the select board open for election, currently held by Karen Campbell and John Beaupre. Beaupre is stepping down after 24 years on the board. Karen is running for another team, along with Sasha Lennon and Raleigh Ehrlenbach.

There are also two seats for the Sanitary District and two candidates, Diane Griffin and Karl Strand, and one position on the school board, which Danielle London is running for.

The town report, which is available on the town’s website currently with print editions expected in the next few days, is dedicated to Clem and Rolande Begin.

The dedication reads as follows:

“The Town of Carrabassett Valley Select Board dedicates this year’s Town Report to Clem and Rolande Begin. Residents in Carrabassett Valley since 1961, Clem and Rolande have recently moved to Hallowell, Maine.

“Their significant contributions to Carrabassett Valley, Franklin County and Maine are too numerous to name them all but include the Town of Carrabassett Valley Library and Community Center, Maine Hut’s and Trails, Carrabassett Valley Academy, the Sugarloaf/CVA Competition Center, and Franklin Memorial Hospital. We wish them the very best and thank them for their incredible generosity, community involvement and contributions.”

The town report may be found on the town’s website.