Carrabassett Valley hires new town manager

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Carrabassett Valley selectboard unanimously approved the hire of Garrett Corbin as the new town manager. Town Manager Dave Cota, who has served in that capacity for the last twenty-four years, will retire in June.

Carrabassett Valley, which is the ‘youngest’ town in Franklin County, having been incorporated in 1972, is home to Sugarloaf Mountain. The select board took the unique town and community into consideration in the process of hiring a new town manager.

Corbin, a graduate from Boston University, University of Southern Maine, and University of Maine School of Law, has years of experience with municipal law and policy. According to his resume, he is currently employed as a staff attorney at Maine Municipal Association, and has also served on the Board of Appeals and the Planning Board in towns in which he has resided. He has coached skiing at Sugarloaf off and on since high school.

During the selectboard meeting on Monday, May 13, Corbin spoke briefly, saying that he has been trying to spend more time in Carrabassett Valley his entire life, and he is excited to have an opportunity to work in this capacity.

Corbin will start with the town on June 17, 2024.

In other news, the board reviewed a preliminary proposal for a needs assessment at the town office. The proposal would have a local architect work with the staff and select board to determine the needs at the town office and how best to utilize the space, with the possibility of expanding the space if necessary. The town office building also houses one of the two Carrabassett Valley Fire Stations, the NorthStar EMS Sugarloaf Base, and provides space for the Outdoor Adventure Camp each summer; these groups would also be taken into consideration in this assessment. The selectboard agreed to look into the issue further, and a more detailed proposal will be presented in a future meeting.

Work continues on recreation infrastructure damaged in floods and storms over the last year. The board approved repairs to the tennis courts, to be done by Fine Line Paving while the company is in the town working on other projects. Another request, for engineering services to develop long-term solutions to flooding on the Narrow Gauge Pathway, was approved. The Narrow Gauge Pathway has flooded a number of times in the last ten years and the town has repaired the trail to pre-damage condition, but they are now exploring how to make infrastructure changes to improve the area that floods and reduce further damages. The board approved a proposal for GZA Engineering Consultants out of South Portland to do the work and report back with next steps.

The Carrabassett Valley Planning Board has set a public hearing for May 28 at 4:30 p.m. to hear public input on a proposed ordinance change related to accessory dwelling units. The next selectboard meeting is scheduled for June 3, at which time the selectboard is expected to sign warrants for the special town meeting on June 17 to approve a school budget.