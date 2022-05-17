Carrabassett Valley motorcycle crash kills man

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – An Oakland man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, May 14.

According to Carrabassett Valley Police Chief Mark Lopez, Alan Rose, 37, had gone to Sugarloaf Mountain with a friend. After having lunch, they headed south on Route 27, planning to go to Bangor.

Rose failed to negotiate a curve in the S-turns on Route 27, about a mile above Brinkman Lane. He rode into the soft shoulder and hit the embankment sloping down to meet the road. Lopez said that Rose apparently rode up the embankment before becoming airborne. He landed about 25 feet past the motorcycle and came to rest at the bottom of the embankment, where it met the roadway.

Rose was riding a 2021 Indian motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash was reported at 12:16 p.m.

Rose was transported by NorthStar to the Sugarloaf Regional Airport, where LifeFlight of Maine landed to transport. Rose was pronounced dead at the airport.

Lopez is investigating the crash. CVPD Officer Spencer, Franklin County Sergeant Close and Deputy Cusson, Carrabassett Valley Fire, NorthStar, LifeFlight of Maine, and Wiles Funeral Home assisted with the incident.