Carrabassett Valley Public Library hosting artistic quilt exhibit

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – A new exhibit at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library features the works of Anne Gould, a local artist whose medium of choice is fabric and thread. Gould’s quilted artwork showcases bright, bold splashes of colors; whimsical shapes; and detailed stitches.

Gould has lived in Skowhegan since 1979. She worked at Scott Paper/SD Warren/Sappi Fine Paper for 28 years before retiring in 2007. Since retiring she has spent time pursuing various hobbies such as quilting, skiing, weaving, tennis, music, and most recently, pickleball. For the last ten years she has spent much of the winter in Florida with trips back home for skiing excursions with her family.

Gould is the featured artist for Carrabassett Valley Public Library, with her quilts on display from now through October 14. A wine and cheese reception will be held at the library on Friday, September 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the reception and to stop by during open hours to enjoy the exhibit, which shows how Gould’s quilting has progressed over the years.

The Library Gallery is located in the lobby of the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center. There are additional items located inside the library. The total exhibit collection can be viewed during library hours: Tuesday – Friday, 10-5 & Saturday, 10-3. Carrabassett Valley Public Library is located at 3209 Carrabassett Drive in Carrabassett Valley, immediately south of the Sugarloaf Access Road.