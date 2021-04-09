Carrabassett Valley referendum April 14

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Voters will consider a 22-article warrant next week by way of a referendum vote on April 14. Ballots will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. the day of, and absentee ballots are available now at the Town Office.

Two selectpersons are running for reelection, both for three-year terms. John Beaupre and Karen Campbell are both running unopposed. Erin Demshar is running to fill a seat on the school board that has a remaining year term. Danielle London is also running for reelection to a three year term and is unopposed.

The proposed municipal budget includes an increase of approximately 1.6 percent in expenditures compared to last year, bringing the overall proposed budget to $2,660,254. Due to loss in revenue from Covid-19, the net municipal budget is proposed to increase by approximately 2.6 percent to $2,159,604. Town Manager Dave Cota said that due to a dramatic increase in real estate prices and some new construction, the town is anticipating a substantial increase in the amount paid to the county budget. The school district budget is also likely to increase with preliminary estimates showing a $370,711 increase. Given estimates of increases, Cota said he anticipates tax rates to increase from .65 percent to .74 percent.

A full copy of the warrant can be viewed on the town’s website here.