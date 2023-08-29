Carrabassett Valley select board discusses potential tribal sovereignty legislation, coalition to advocate for municipal interests

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – One item on last night’s agenda for the select board was to discuss potential tribal sovereignty legislation at the state level, which could potentially impact the Town of Carrabassett Valley.

Town Manager Dave Cota said that for the last couple years, he and Selectperson Llyod Cuttler have been part of a loose coalition that includes the towns of Lincoln and Millinocket, among others. This coalition has been involved in tracking and monitoring proposed legislation related to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement and to the various tribal lands in Maine.

Carrabassett Valley is in an interesting position with 24,000 acres, generally estimated at half of the town’s land base, owned by the Penobscot Indian Nation. Cota said there is concern that legislation may be passed that would allow the lands to be changed from fee lands to federal trust lands, and there could be significant consequences for the town if that change were to take place. Some of the potential impacts could be a loss in property tax revenue, zoning changes, and additional questions and concerns about municipal services. He said that the concerns are not only what a new law would say, but how the court system would then interpret that law.

In addition, Cota said, under the current state laws, a change from fee land to trust land in an organized municipality would require approval from the town’s voters. One piece of proposed legislation which did not pass would have removed that vote from the town.

Cota would like the concerned towns, the tribes, and the legislature to sit down and work out ‘consensus legislation’ that would “protect municipal interests and advance the cause of the tribes, and that everyone could support.” Cota has been working with the Governor’s Office on something and expects to hear back from that office in the near future, but reported that despite diligent efforts, the town has no communication with Penobscot Nation leadership at this time.

Selectperson Lloyd Cuttler recalled that the Penobscot Nation started the process of putting land into trust in the early 90s but decided against doing so. He said that his frustration is that in the past, the town met with the tribes and had a healthy relationship, but things have changed. He expressed a desire to be respectful but to have conversations and come to some kind of consensus.

“This isn’t Alder Stream, this is Carrabassett Valley,” Cota said, referencing the unorganized territory of Alder Stream Township in northern Franklin County. Cota said that the town is not necessarily opposed to tribal sovereignty but that there are impacts to the town and he would like to find ways to work around that. In the past, Cota has shared concerns that the legislators working on these bills aren’t communicating with the local municipalities that would be impacted by their proposed changes.

There is talk of the current loosely organized coalition becoming something more solid to continue to advocate for Carrabassett Valley, Lincoln, and other municipalities and groups such as sanitary districts. The purpose of the coalition would be to monitor legislation, provide education about potential legislative impacts, and protect municipal interests.

Selectperson Karen Campbell said that when she went to Old Town to meet with the tribe, she heard that the only time the tribe sees the town is when the town wants something, such as land access for trails. This is a concern for her; she wants to see a healthy relationship between the town and the tribe, and find ways to work together.

“There’s eight sides to every story,” Campbell said. She is passionate about trying to see every side and approaching this issue with compassion and understanding, and finding a way forward for both the town and the tribe.

The board took no action on this discussion, but expected to hear more in the future.