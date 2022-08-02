Carrabassett Valley to celebrate 50 years this Saturday

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – A 50 plane fly-over will kick off the 16th Annual Summer Festival on August 6, for the Town of Carrabassett Valley’s 50th birthday celebration.

Carrabassett Valley is celebrating 50 years since the town was incorporated. The annual Summer Festival is held at KC’s Kreativity Center, just north of the Sugarloaf Regional Airport and the Sugarbowl.

A 50 plane fly-over at the airport is scheduled for the morning, around 9 to 9:30 a.m., followed by the Young Eagles program at the airport for youth to check out planes and go for a scenic flight.

At KC’s Kreativity Center, there will be a number of local artists selling wares and demonstrating their craft. These include quilting, pottery, and beadwork.

For the kids, there is a huge fairy village, including one fairy house large enough for children to enter. There will be face painting, music, and dance throughout the afternoon, and if the weather isn’t too hot, there will be horse wagon rides around noon. (If it does get hot, there will be water sprinklers for kids to play in.)

The Stanley Museum will make an appearance, offering rides in a Stanley Steamer for a donation.

Carrabassett Valley’s first fire chief, Ron Morin, will be there with Squad 51, a replica of the squad truck from the TV show Emergency!, which aired in the seventies.

There will be live music through the afternoon with Jason McClure from noon to 2 p.m., and The Outer Space Band from 2 p.m. through the end of the event around 6 p.m.

The Burnurwurbskek Singers will sadly not be able to attend, event host Karen Campbell said, due to a scheduling conflict.

Carrabassett Valley’s Summer Festival is designed to be a family-friendly event. The event is free, with a 50/50 raffle and some opportunities for donations. Proceeds from the event go to the Ayotte’s Scholarship program, run by the Sugarloaf Ski Club, which provides area students with winter sports equipment.

Finally, in honor of the town’s fiftieth birthday, they will be collecting appropriate memorabilia for a time capsule, to be buried at a later point. Bring something to share if desired.