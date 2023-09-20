Carrabassett Valley to pave part of Outdoor Center Road

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The select board voted to move forward with road improvements on the Outdoor Center Road during their board meeting Monday night.

In a special town meeting held in June, residents approved $30,000 from the Highway Reserve account to pave the first 300 feet of the Outdoor Center Road. This will improve safety by giving a wider paved area for entering and exiting Route 27, as well as address the worst of the annual potholes at the end of the road.

A new culvert was installed a little less than 250 feet up the road, spanning more than 40 feet across the roadway. There is more gravel work to be done to prepare for paving, but the town is expecting to move forward with the paving this fall.

At the annual town meeting in March, the town approved $12,000 for repairs on the Carriage Road, and also approved moving those funds to the highway reserve account if not expended for the Carriage Road. The town has ample funds to cover the paving costs, Town Manager Dave Cota said. The town is asking for quotes on the project and expects to complete the project within the next month.

The town will also increase the width of the paved shoulders on the Route 27 approach, then pave the roadway to about 22 feet wide for the remaining 250 feet of pavement. The rest of the road will remain dirt and gravel at this time.

The town also met with MaineDOT about the Route 27 trail crossing at Campbell Field and the Outdoor Center Road. There are a number of safety concerns about the trail crossing and the visibility for both vehicle and bicycle traffic. The town addressed some of these concerns by removing trees and brush along the roadway, but there are still things that can be done to improve safety.

Some of the options include moving the trail traffic to improve visibility, increasing signage on the trails to alert bikers of the highway, and clearing more of the trees. The town is open to suggestions to improve safety on that trail crossing.