Cascade Brook students win regional and honorable mention awards in national STEM competition

FARMINGTON – “Saving time saves lives!” Seven bright young minds were recognized for their inventions in a special assembly at the Cascade Brook School in Farmington on Thursday.

These students participated in ExploraVision, hosted by Toshiba and the National Science Teaching Association. ExploraVision is the largest competition in the world which focuses on STEM – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – for students in grades K-12. The competition asks students to consider world problems, and come up with new ideas and solutions to those problems.

Approximately 2,000 teams competed this year, according to Tim Strange, a Toshiba representative who visited Cascade Brook School to meet with the students. Several teams within the RSU 9 district competed, and two teams from Cascade Brook’s fifth grade classes placed.

Emily Roy, Brennan Tibbetts, and Maple Corey came up with the idea for ‘H.E.L.P.’, a small device that would sit in the ear and receive signals and data from the body, diagnose the symptoms, and help treat the cause. H.E.L.P. stands for ‘Helping Everyone Live Perfectly’ and the device is like having a doctor in your ear.

The H.E.L.P. team earned an honorable mention in the ExploraVision competition, which means they placed in the top ten percent of all 2,000 competing teams. Each student received a certificate commemorating this achievement.

Students Clara Ernst, Wiley Billings, Emma Hafenecker, and Abigail Ragsdale were regional winners, placing in the top 24 schools in the competition and moving on to the national round. Their invention is called MER, short for Medical Earth Robot.

Wiley Billings spoke about the team’s device. The students wanted to find a way to help with one of the most preventable deaths on the battlefield: loss of blood.

MER is a robot with three compartments, two of which have drills to tunnel through the ground. The third compartment is where the magic happens: a protective dome unfolds and covers over an injured person. Inside the dome, robotic arms equipped with tools perform essential emergency medical care to stabilize the patient before transmitting a signal to the nearest emergency medical personnel and moving to the next patient.

“Originally, we thought it would be a drone,” Billings said, “but then we realized that drones, one, need to be manually directed, and two, can be easily shot down from the air. So we decided to go with a robot that would go under the ground, instead of over it.”

The device has an Artificial Intelligence component, Billings said. “So it can quickly treat patients, because AI doesn’t have feelings so it wouldn’t have any hesitation to do what’s necessary to treat the patient, even if that would require some bravery.”

Students developed the concept and submitted it for the competition. As regional winners, they then had to develop a prototype, create a website to promote the project, and tape a video describing their device, as part of the national competition.

“Saving time saves lives,” the students announced in their video, which was shown for parents, teachers, and the student body at Cascade Brook during the assembly.

As regional winners, Ernst, Billings, Hafenecker, and Ragsdale, along with their teacher Sandy Jamison, received brand new Chromebook laptops from Toshiba.

Jamison said she has been coaching teams for the ExploraVision competition for about six years now. She is a GATE program teacher and coordinator at Cascade Brook, teaching gifted and talented students. Stacey Augustine, another GATE teacher in RSU 9, helped Jamison coach the H.E.L.P. team.

To be successful, students have to take a creative approach to problem solving, develop and expand critical thinking and logic skills, and learn to collaborate, communicate, and compromise with their teammates. They learn to engage with each other, discuss and develop ideas, and create a project that is better than they could create as individuals.

“In thinking about why I have students participate in ExploraVision – one of the biggest reasons is this,” Jamison said. “I truly believe as they have to think of real world problems and come up with a way to solve them, it inspires them and they realize they can make a difference and they have the ability to change the world for the better. It plants a seed.”

According to the ExploraVision website, the winners of the national competition will be announced on May 6. If the MER team from Cascade Brook wins, they have an opportunity to go to Washington D.C., and receive a scholarship towards their continuing education.