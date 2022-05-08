Features Celebrating Mother’s Day, in song by Administrator May 8, 2022May 8, 2022 3 mins read Tree swallows, Foothills Land Conservancy, and by the way, Happy Mother’s Day. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Tree swallow, Foothills Land Conservancy. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Yellow bellied sapsucker, Whistlestop Trail. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Common merganser pair, Whistlestop Trail, (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Black and white warbler, Whistlestop Trail. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Black and white warbler calling, often described as a rusty door hinge, Whistlestop Trail. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Eastern phoebe, Foothills Land Conservancy. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Yellow-rumped warbler, Foothills Land Conservancy. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Heard and seen all around, song sparrow, Foothills Land Conservancy. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) A ruby-crowned kinglet is perched on a broken branch. (Photo by Laura Ganz) A blue heron flies away. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A bohemian waxwing showing off his hairdo. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A bright red cardinal popped in for a visit.(Photo by Karen Dalot) A fox and her two babies. I am hoping that I can get some better photos with them facing me. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Two toms doing the turkey trot. (Photo by Dennis York) A hen turkey’s hidden nest. (Photo by Dennis York) You never know what you might see when you go turkey hunting! (Photo by Dennis York) A peaceful morning on the Androscoggin River. (Photo by Dennis York) Mother goose keeps an eye on her young ones. Can you believe they have hatched already? (Photo by Dennis York) A dove enjoys the sun. (Photo by Dennis York) A porcupine grabs a quick salad. (Photo by Dennis York) Would you rather be called a trillium or a stinking Benjamin? (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ