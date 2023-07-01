Celebrating the Fourth of July in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Independence Day or the Fourth of July falls on Tuesday this year. Many communities are hosting celebrations on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.

July 3:

Rangeley will enjoy a family-friendly festival throughout the day on Monday, July 3, starting at 10 a.m. The day will include live music, art shows, and entertainment for the whole family. In addition, prepare to be wowed by the Children’s Doll Carriage Parade on Main Street and get ready to cheer on the brave plastic ducks as they race from Pine Tree Frosty to Rangeley Lake. Don’t forget to bring your furry friend along for the ride to participate in Rangeley’s Great American Dog Parade. Finally, end the day with an amazing firework display at dusk.

In Farmington, the festivities start Monday evening with fireworks on Front Street, in the big field behind the drive-in movie theater. Weather permitting there will be horse wagon rides in the early evening, and fireworks are expected to begin between 9 and 9:15 p.m. No fires, dogs, and sparklers are permitted on the field.

Farmington continues the celebration with the popular Fourth of July Annual Parade, hosted by the Rotary Club. Parade line up is at 8 a.m. in the Olsen Student Center parking lot on High Street, and the parade begins at 10 a.m. The parade route traditionally runs through the downtown historic district and draws an audience from around the county.

Following the parade, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church will host the annual hot dog giveaway to raise funds for the Ecumenical Home Heating Fund. This year, they are expanding to include strawberry shortcake for $5 and fresh baked or frozen, ready-to-bake pies for $15. These funds will go towards Henderson projects and expenses.

The Centennial Brass Band will return for the first time since the pandemic for a free concert on the lawn at Pierce House, starting at 11 a.m. after the Farmington Parade.

Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce has organized fireworks for the area! Fireworks will take place on Monday, July 3, at dusk. The display will be set off from the Spruce Mountain Ski Slope.

July 4:

Heading north, Carrabassett Valley hosts a fireworks show in the evening of July 4. Viewing locations are at the Carrabassett Town Park located just off the Carriage Road and at the Sugarloaf Regional Airport. The public is invited to the free event. There will be no rain date if the event is unable to continue due to weather.

Safety tips:

Remember that Maine allows the sale of certain fireworks, but towns may have specific ordinances regarding fireworks. Maine also prohibits items such as sky lanterns.

Obtain a burn permit for bonfires and always monitor the fire danger report, available online. https://www.maine.gov/dacf/mfs/wildfire_danger_report/index.html

Keep children and animals a safe distance from fireworks, bonfires, grills, and other heat and flame sources.

Ensure that pets and animals are secure, preferably indoors, prior to a fireworks show.

Children should always be closely supervised when using sparklers. Consider glow sticks and bubble wands as a safer option for the little ones.

Plan ahead: avoid potentially risky activities while under the influence. This includes driving, using fireworks, and monitoring a bonfire.