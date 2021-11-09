Changes in the wind for MSAD 58

SALEM — Changes are underway for MSAD 58, which serves the towns of Kingfield, Avon, Strong, and Phillips, along with multiple unorganized territories in Northern Franklin County.

The district has seen multiple staff resignations and departures in the last few months, including the recent notice of resignation from Mount Abram High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Kristina Stevens on Oct. 28. Stevens was hired in the summer of 2019; during her time at MTA, she helped navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and, along with Superintendent Todd Sanders, acted as principal for several months while Principal Shelley Tranten was on an extended leave of absence. Stevens submitted her letter of resignation with sixty days notice.

During the Oct. 21 MSAD 58 School Board meeting, MTA student Julia Wells presented a petition to the board signed by students, alleging a vote of no confidence in Principal Tranten. Board Chair Kim Jordan required that the presentation stop partway through. Per school board policy, adopted in 2011, no complaints or allegations against district employees are allowed during board meetings. There are designated policies and procedures for such complaints. Jordan stated that a meeting would be held the following day to discuss the matter.

A letter of resignation from Jared Young, district technology director, was accepted in the Oct. 21 meeting, along with letters from Katherine Vining, the Administrative Assistant at MTA, and John Lawson, the district Music Teacher.

The district has struggled with staffing for years, and currently there are nearly 20 job openings posted for MSAD 58, from administrative personnel to teachers and educational technicians to nurses and social workers.

MSAD 58 consists of four schools: Kingfield Elementary, Phillips Elementary, Strong Elementary, and Mount Abram Regional High School, located in Salem. Under the current configuration, the district continues to staff a higher ratio of teachers to students than the state deems necessary.

Because student enrollment is down and property valuation within the district is up, the district received less state subsidized funding, putting more of the burden directly on the local tax payers. For the 2021-2022 school year, federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to supplement the budget; those funds will not be available for the 2022-2023 school year and under the current district configuration, the local taxpayers will see a minimum of 14 to 17 percent increase, according to a recent letter from Superintendent Todd Sanders.

For approximately a decade, the MSAD 58 school boards have been aware that the current configuration is unsustainable. The district has considered a variety of options over the years but no action has been taken. Because of the funding and staffing issues, the district now needs to make a decision on how to move forward in a way that supports both the students and the communities.

A study performed by the New England School Development Council outlined four potential options for the district moving forward. Option 1 would have PreK through 2nd grade at one elementary school, grades 3-5 at another, and grades 6-8 at the third, with 9-12 remaining at the high school. Option 2 would have grades PreK-2 at one elementary school and grades 3-6 at another, with grades 7-12 at the high school. Option 3 would have grades PreK-12 at a ‘super campus’ at the high school. Option 4 would have grades PreK-3 at one elementary school, grades 4-8 at another, and grades 9-12 at the high school. There are advantages and challenges to each of these options, which are detailed in the study.

The Strategic Planning Committee meets every two weeks, except on holidays, and members of the community are encouraged to attend. Information on the agendas, meeting dates, and school board representatives may be found on the MSAD 58 website, along with the complete Strategic Plan study from NESDEC.