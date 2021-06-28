Chesterville author discusses bridging gaps in new book

CHESTERVILLE – While much of contemporary society and mainstream media is focused on social-historical divides, one local author is focused on telling the shared story of creating new relationships between Indigenous people and Maine settlers.

In “The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations,” a recent release from the Toronto University Press, Shirley Hager of Chesterville and Mawopiyane (a Passamaquody term chosen by her co-authors, meaning “let us sit together”) tell the meaningful story of a group of Indigenous people and settlers who, from 1987 to 1993, met regularly in Wabanaki territory to explore bridging those divides.

“Originally, it was an attempt to bring together Wabanaki speakers to educate us non-natives on our shared history, and their current issues,” Hager explained.

After the success of the first two meetings, the Wabanaki speakers approached Hager to continue the gatherings in a way that was more comfortable and traditional, believing the gatherings had promise. They met in circles for the weekend with a ceremony including a talking stick.

“We camped out; we brought food in coolers and our sleeping bags, and we hung out together and met in a circle. We cooked together, hung out in the evenings together, and it was a profound experience,” Hager said. “We got to know each other and built relationships together.”

The book is a collaborative effort between seven Wabanaki natives and seven non-natives, each having an equal share in representation.

Hager reflected on concerns about the relevance of the material given the amount of time that had passed between the meetings and when the book came out.

“The purpose of writing the book was to share the lessons we learned about reaching out and across some very, very difficult divisions— painful, tragic divisions— and we feel as though a lot of what we’ve learned can be applied to other situations. We talk a lot about listening and the difficulty of listening, and the commitment to stay when things get uncomfortable,” Hager said. “It can be a model for resolving a lot of conflict that we’re experiencing in this country right now.”

Hager, a retired associate professor with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension who serves with the Friends (Quaker) Committee on Maine Public Policy and chairs its Committee on Tribal-State Relations, hopes to continue improving upon relations between Maine Indigenous peoples and non-natives and advocates for amendments to the settlement act.

“Our history together lives on today in the perceptions and fears that non-native people have of indigenous people,” Hager said. “When the tribes thrive, the people around them thrive.”

Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers is carrying the book and more information can be found at www.thegatheringsbook.com.