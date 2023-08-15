Chesterville Family Fun Day and playground ribbon cutting, August 19

CHESTERVILLE – The town of Chesterville is celebrating its annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 19, at the Chesterville Town Office from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with a rain date of August 20.

This year’s celebration will be smaller than previous years due to the large amount of planning and work that was put towards installing the playground. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the playground will take place at 11 a.m., and will be followed by the North Chesterville Extension Homemaker’s Chicken BBQ.

Join the Chesterville Recreation Committee to celebrate the building of the playground and to thank the people and businesses that assisted with this project. The Recreation Committee plans to resume the more traditional Family Fun Day in 2024.