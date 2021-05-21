Chesterville Meeting House re-opens for Memorial Day

CHESTERVILLE – On Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House will take the first tentative steps toward resuming activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A double event is slated to include a Memorial Day flag service recognizing Chesterville’s former military service members whose lives were lost in performing military duties, and an art show featuring the creations of local youth in an open house display.

The 10:00 a.m. flag ceremony will feature a live trumpet rendering of Taps and live singing of God Bless America, followed by veteran and former sheriff Bob Cox ringing the historic Meeting House Bell from its newly restored belfry. Kitty Gee, wife of the late Chesterville war hero John Gee, will deliver remarks.

A sound system will be used and the public is invited to share a poem, a song, or thoughts relating to the occasion.

Following the Memorial Day service, the Meeting House doors will open to admit the public for refreshments and viewing of the art that was entered by Chesterville youth in response to a community-wide invitation this past winter.

“We felt the pandemic had been so hard on children in particular, as they were missing so many opportunities they normally have for socializing and learning, and we wanted to give them something to look forward to,” said Roxanne Worster, who spear-headed the art show initiative.

Other 2021 plans for children’s programming at the Meeting House include a Chesterville Children’s Festival that will bring in two professional performers, Michael Cooper, pantomime and mask artist, and Michael Menes, a juggler. Both artists will also be conducting workshops for children in which they will share secrets and techniques of their craft.

The Chesterville Children’s Festival has not yet been scheduled but will likely be in September.

Free and open to the public, the Memorial Day/Art Show event will last from 10:00 a.m. to approximately 11:00 a.m. and be followed by the open house/art viewing from 11:00 – 2:00 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Donations welcome. For more information about the day, call 778-3767.

The Chesterville Union Meeting House is located at the intersection of Zion’s Hill and Borough Road in Chesterville.