Chesterville municipal elections today; Town Meeting Monday

CHESTERVILLE – Residents will meet on Monday evening for an open-air town meeting at the fire station; the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

A total taxation of $2,308,068 is being presented to voters, a roughly $40,766 increase from the previous year.

Selectmen and Budget Committee members mostly aligned with recommendations, the most notable difference came with the Capital Roads funding. Selectmen recommended a taxation amount of $213,403 while the Budget Committee recommended $205,908. LRAP funds in the amount of $36,597 would be applied to whichever figure is passed by voters, for a total of either $242,505 or $250,000.

“If you drive Chesterville roads, they need attention. The board felt that we should offer the citizens the opportunity to choose what amount they want to spend on their roads,” Selectperson Tiffany Estabrook wrote in an email.

Town members will have the opportunity to discuss the potential of hiring a town manager for Chesterville; article 46 will open the discussion of whether or not to begin researching the topic.

“We realize that a Town manager comes at a cost. We don’t know that cost and thus the reason for the article. We as a board want to be focusing our efforts where the citizens would like. Articles such as 46 create a “straw pole” to get input from those who elect us,” Estabrook wrote.

Municipal elections will begin at 2 p.m. today, Friday March 19 at the town office.

There are two open positions, both for the select board. Running for reelection, unopposed, is Linda Bauer for a three year term. The second open position, a one year seat on the select board, has no candidates and will be a write-in vote.