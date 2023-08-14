Chesterville native to compete on CBS musical show Superfan

CHESTERVILLE – Chesterville native Derek Haley will appear on CBS’s new musical show Superfan this week, competing for the spot as Shania Twain’s top fan.

Superfan: “Five of Shania Twain’s most devoted supporters battle it out to be crowned her biggest fan on a new episode of the unscripted musical series Superfan.”

Haley grew up in Chesterville and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 2013, then went to southern Maine for college. Haley has lived in the Portland area for the last ten years and explored acting while working a variety of jobs. It was a surprise to receive an email from the casting director, inviting him to apply for the show. He said that at first he thought it was a scam, but quickly realized it was legitimate, and sent in an application.

The casting process took a couple months but he was invited out to Los Angeles to be a part of the show.

“It was a very exciting couple of months, and very nerve-wracking as well,” Haley said. There were thousands of people who submitted applications from all over the country. “I feel very grateful and lucky to have been chosen to be one of the five contestants.”

The filming was quick, just a 48-hour whirlwind at the CBS film studio in LA. Haley described a historic building with the stages where decades of television shows have been produced.

“It was incredible to see how much work and time it takes to produce 42 minutes of television,” Haley said.

Haley has been a long-time fan of Shania Twain’s music, but has a strong appreciation for the person behind the songs as well. He expressed admiration for her ‘unique talent’ and her songwriting skills.

“I find her life story to be really inspiring and her music to be really meaningful,” Haley said. “Being from a really small rural town in Maine, I can really relate to starting out small and wanting more from life.”

Haley appreciates the experiences that growing up in rural Maine gave him. “You have a deeper level of connection to the community because it is so small… living in Portland for the past ten years, and the surrounding areas, I’ve gotten to find my own small community.”

This fall, he plans to move to LA. One of his goals is to work in television and in the entertainment industry. “That connection piece that I spoke about, from growing up in such a small area, is something I want to bring with me in my life.”

Haley’s episode of Superfan airs on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 p.m. on the CBS channel and Paramount+. Haley is excited for his friends and family to see the episode and see how it all comes together.