Chesterville residents elect municipal officers, prepare for town meeting tonight

CHESTERVILLE – The annual town meeting will take place Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office. Elections were held on Friday, March 18.

Two seats were filled by ballot vote for three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen. John Archer was elected with 122 votes and Timothy Lesiege was elected with 94 votes. A third position for a one-year term was filled by Sandra Gilbert-Lord with 123 votes.

Dorothy Robinson was elected with 128 votes to a three-year term as a member of the RSU 9 Board of Directors.

Among the usual items on the warrant, article four will look to see if the town will vote to increase the property tax levy limit of $703,259.

Article 28 seeks to appropriate funds toward Capital Roads Projects from LRAP revenues estimated at $41,904 with the remaining balance of $5,307 from 2021, and $58,291 from the undesignated fund balance, and to carry forward anything remaining to 2023.

Article 46 will ask the town to vote to allow the Selectboard to create a committee to research broadband for Chesterville.

Article 47 will ask the town to vote to appropriate $32,500 from ARPA funds toward the purchase of the rented 2006 GMC 4500 dump truck, stainless steel hopper/sander and plow.

Article 48 and 49 will look to see if the town will vote to appropriate $10,000 in ARPA funding for a furnace/heating system for both the fire department and public works buildings.