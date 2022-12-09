Christmas presents delivered by bucket loader

FARMINGTON – Operation Santa received a special donation on Friday morning from E.L. Vining & Son.

Operation Santa is a program run by the Farmington Elks Lodge that strives to make sure no child is without a present on Christmas morning. They collect donations of “wants” like toys and “needs” like clothes, shoes, coats, and more, running entirely on donations and volunteers. Local families are encouraged to fill out an application for their children. Operation Santa also services the local senior community.

Every year, E.L. Vining & Son employees save up money for a birthday present to give to President Kevin Vining. This year, they struggled with deciding what to give him. They finally decided on giving the gift of donating to Operation Santa. The employees went to the Elks Lodge and collected gift tags with information about what toys and other items were in high demand.

On Friday at their morning meeting, the E.L. Vining & Son employees surprised Vining with the presents they had bought and arranged in a bucket loader.

Bright and early at 7 a.m.,Vining drove the bucket loader down the road to the Elks Lodge with a tarp secured over the toys. Once he reached the end of the road he removed the tarp for a grand entrance. Vining, along with his wife Judy and son Cody, got a tour of the Farmington Elks Lodge North Pole, seeing where the Farmington Elks organize toys and clothes, and put together orders for local kids. They saw firsthand where the toys they donated will be packed up and sent off to Christmas trees and happy kids around Farmington.

The donation had a little bit of everything, including toys of all kinds: Legos, Barbies, and even a bicycle. Items of clothing were also donated, another big need in the community. According to Aaron Allumbaugh, an Elks Lodge volunteer, hundreds of kids will benefit from this donation; it will go a long way.

“It’s great to see the community coming behind it again,” Allumbaugh said in reference to Operation Santa. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

The deadline for this year’s Operation Santa has passed but Operation Santa will return next year! Please reach out to the Farmington Elks Lodge for more information about donating to Operation Santa.