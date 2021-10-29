Citizens request pause on new solar farm project

FARMINGTON — A group of concerned citizens approached the Board of Selectmen during the Oct. 26 meeting to request a moratorium on a proposed solar farm project located off the Farmington Falls Road in the area of Davis Road.

Chairman Matthew Smith began the discussion by informing the group that the application for the solar farm had been submitted the day before, so he felt that there was nothing the board could do.

Rob Martin, an abutter and concerned resident, addressed the board on behalf of many of the other abutters to the proposed project.

“We are not trying to eliminate this farm, as it’s probably for the greater good,” Martin said.

The group stated that they had only learned about the proposed solar farm within the last two weeks. After learning about it, Adrian Harris, another resident in the area, submitted an application to the zoning board to change the ordinances to require a 500-foot set back rather than the current 75-foot set back.

“Can we wait until we get our ducks in a row?” Martin asked.

The group asked that the select board put a moratorium on the project while the ordinance change application is being considered. In the recent zoning board meeting, the board took no action on Harris’s application.

The planning board is slated to review the application for the solar farm in their November meeting.

Selectman Joshua Bell said that he did not believe the town could put a moratorium on the project, but he wanted to speak with the town’s attorney about it; because Harris’s application to change the ordinances was submitted prior to the solar farm project application, there may be some legal leeway to pause the solar farm application until the ordinance change application has been processed.

An application cannot be denied for personal reasons; there must be valid legal reasons to deny an application, which could include an incomplete application, missing permits, or the proposed project going against the town’s ordinances. In the town of Farmington there is a precedent that the project must meet the standards laid out in the ordinances at the time the application is submitted.

“We will work together. We will get this resolved, one way or another,” Chairman Smith said.

Bell made a motion to seek legal counsel on the issue of a moratorium, given that an application to change the ordinances was already presented to the zoning board prior to the application for the solar farm. The board voted unanimously in favor of the motion.