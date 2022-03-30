Civil War reenactor visits Strong Elementary School

STRONG – Civil War Reenactor, Private Raul Pinto visited the Strong Elementary School7th and 8th graders last week after a suggestion from a substitute teacher.

Students wrote questions to be discussed concerning the Civil War, which ranged from battle conditions, to weapons, food, weather conditions, and the role of women.

Private Pinto told the students that he began reenacting 11 years ago in Connecticut, with the 11th Company A and now reenacts with the Third Maine Regiment. The 3rd Maine enrolled 1,586 men. It lost 10 officers and 124 enlisted men killed in action or died of wounds received in battle and an additional one officer and 148 enlisted men died of disease. 33 men of this division died in Confederate prisons. The Third Maine saw action in the battles at Manassas, Fredericksburg, Gettysburg, Chancellorsville, and the Wilderness, just to name a few. They were an essential part of the Union fighting force during the War. The reenactors maintain a website at http://www.thirdmaine.org/ as well as a Facebook page.

Private Pinto told the students that an important part of reenacting is honoring the service and the memory of those who served. He spoke of accurately portraying the soldier’s world view and history and how important this is. Students were especially interested in the daily lives of the Civil War soldiers. Private Pinto taught them about what an average day would look like including roll calls, “fatigue work,” and drilling. He described how the companies of soldiers would combat the food shortages through foraging and brew coffee in their socks.

Many students were also interested in the weapons of the Civil War. Private Pinto showed them lead bullets, and talked about the effects that these bullets had on the human body. He spoke of the 9 step process needed to load the rifle of the day and how difficult it could be to load weapons while under fire. Additionally, the challenges of disease and lack of medical technology were also discussed. Two thirds of the soldiers who died during the Civil War died from disease, while only one third died from battle wounds. In discussing Private Pinto’s visit in their classroom students felt that they had learned a lot, and appreciated hearing about the Civil War from the perspective of the reenactor.