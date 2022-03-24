Clean-up at Meetinghouse Park

FARMINGTON — A group of volunteers spent an hour collecting more than a dozen trash bags of dog waste from Meetinghouse Park on Wednesday, March 23.

With the recent snow melt, a heavy accumulation of feces was revealed, leading to a considerable number of complaints on social media. Pam Poisson took the initiative and organized a clean-up event, inviting members of the community to participate.

Christian Waller, Farmington Town Manager, and his wife Karen Waller joined Poisson, along with Matt Foster and Charity Sargood from the Parks and Recreation Department, Farmington Animal Control Officer Matt Billian, Ben Hanstein, and Joy Cumming. Cleaning the park took a total of eight work hours.

“It’s just disrespectful,” said Christian Waller, armed with work boots and a rake. In places, the waste had been allowed to accumulate so it was impossible to walk without hopping over piles. The areas around the monuments in Meetinghouse Park were also littered with animal waste, along with much of the paved walkways.

Foster said that he has been with the Parks and Rec department for 11 years. They never had this much trouble in the past, but over the last two or three years there has been a significant increase in the waste at the park. Foster said that last summer, Sargood cleaned a five-gallon bucket of waste from the park every Friday to try and have a clean environment for weekend events.

Last summer Foster purchased and set out ten signs reminding the public to clean up after their animals. He noted that the week after the signs had been placed at the park, some had been stolen. Others had piles of feces right in front of them.

Poisson, along with the town of Farmington and other donors, are working to purchase and install dog clean-up stations with bags and receptacles in the hopes that people will clean up after their animals.

ACO Billian, who took the position a few months ago, said that from the enforcement side of things, the clean-up day was to set a clean slate. In the future townspeople can expect to see summonses issued for violations of the town ordinances on animal waste.